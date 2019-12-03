Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graciela Garcia Martinez. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Graciela Garcia Martinez, 65, of Midland passed away November 28, 2019. Graciela "Gracie" Martinez was born on October 19, 1954 in Midland, Texas to Ruben and Maria Guadalupe Garcia. In grade school, she attended De Zavala Elementary School, but would often sneak off to help her father with his work, mucking stalls. Most of the time she would be found outside playing with the neighborhood kids and getting into good-natured trouble - playing army and throwing dirt clods, firing off water balloons at passing cars, or running off with her big brother's bike. Gracie met the love of her life, Raymond Martinez, in 1969 and began a seven-year courtship. After graduating from Midland Lee High School in 1972, she attended Midland College. During this time, her relationship with Raymond continued to blossom and culminated in their marriage on June 12, 1976. The couple welcomed their first child, Raymond, in 1977 and then added a beautiful daughter, Debra, in 1980. During the early years of their little family, Gracie worked at Midland College, all the while studying and eventually receiving her Associate Degree. Even though Gracie "stayed at home" to raise her two children, she continued to work. For several years, she worked as a baby-sitter from her home and was affectionately known as "Mamma Gracie" to the children she kept. This work allowed her to be able to spend time with her husband and children on weekends and holidays. On those weekends, she made sure the family attended Mass, to give thanks to God for all the wonderful things He had bestowed upon the family, even if they were out of town for baseball or soccer tournaments. She often volunteered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in various capacities, including the Guadalupanas. After her children were out of grade school, she decided to work outside of the home. She started with Midland ISD at Jane Long Elementary as a Teacher's Aide. She moved to the office staff after four years in the classroom and found her niche. She jokingly said that she had always wanted to be a secretary. Two years later, she moved to Washington STEM Academy and worked several years with her buddy, Lori Sanchez. She retired from MISD in 2013. After retiring, Gracie found something even more fulfilling - spending quality time with her husband and her grandchildren. She and Raymond could be found out on dates regularly. But if she wasn't out on a date, she would be found attending as many of her grandchildren's activities as she could: countless t-ball, soccer, basketball, softball and football games, swim meets, dance recitals, martial arts belt tests and demonstrations, Boy Scout activities, orchestra concerts, and plays. Her grandchildren kept her busy, and she basked in seeing all their accomplishments, especially in receiving the Sacraments of Baptism and First Holy Communion. Gracie loved her family dearly. Over the past several years, she cared for her aging mother in the home. During this time, she showed the rest of us the true measure of strength, dedication, and love. Gracie loved to collect photos of her grandchildren. In addition to those photos, she also collected Coca-Cola memorabilia, snowmen, and roosters. Many times, her grandchildren would save money to find a little trinket or knick knack that would add to her collection and warrant a big hug and a kiss from her. To go along with those unique collections was her unique personality, one she was not afraid to share with anyone. She was tough on the outside, but had a very giving heart. She also had a strong sense of honor and was always ready to help in any time of need. As most people know, Gracie loved to joke around and was usually found laughing with friends and family. Many holidays can be recalled sitting around the table after dinner, playing games with her family, laughing and carrying on late into the night. Gracie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Raymond Martinez; her mother, Lupe Garcia; her son, Raymond, and his wife, Natalie, and their three children, Raymond II, Joseph, and Theresa; her daughter, Debra Martinez, her husband, Luis, and their two children, Mateo and Isabella; her older brother, Ruben Garcia; her younger brother, Roberto "Bobby" Garcia and his wife, Kelly; several other family members; and God-children. Gracie is preceded in death by her father, Ruben Garcia; her sister, Gloria Castellon; and her brother, Raul Roy Garcia. The family would like to express gratitude towards all those who have offered prayers and support. The family would also like to express gratitude to Dr. Premila Johnson, Dr. Manmeet Mangat, and the staff at Midland Memorial Hospital, especially Kelsey Bush who went above and beyond. The family would like to thank the liaisons and admissions department at Encompass Health for working vehemently to get Gracie the desired accommodations. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 and Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mateo Soliz, Juan Carlos Rodea, Martin Castellon, Christian Rodriguez, Martin R. Castellon, and Roy Favila. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Martinez II and Joseph Martinez. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 and Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mateo Soliz, Juan Carlos Rodea, Martin Castellon, Christian Rodriguez, Martin R. Castellon, and Roy Favila. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Martinez II and Joseph Martinez. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2019 