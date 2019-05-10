Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel in Andrews with Leslie L. Boone, PRMC Hospice Chaplain in Andrews, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews Old Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, visitation and service details, and family pictures or videos.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 10, 2019