Grant Guelker, 37, of Midland passed away October 12, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Grant grew up in Andrews, Texas. He attended school in Andrews and was very active in all sports: soccer, baseball, golf and football. At 18, he moved to Midland and attended Midland College. During that time he began working at Nunn Electric, later called Border States, and worked there until recently. The last few months he took on the task of virtual/online teacher to Avery and Graham. Grant married Tessa on August 1, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grant and Tessa made Midland their home and started a family. Avery was born in 2012, and Graham was born in 2014. Grant accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior on a church boot camp at Camp Eagle with his dad 7 years ago. Grant enjoyed spending time with his family and kids. He coached both Avery and Graham's soccer teams. He recently hung up his whistle, and just enjoyed watching them. Grant loved outdoor activities: hunting, fishing, golfing and barbequing. Grant was a big fan of Texas A&M and Dallas Cowboys football, even though he usually ended up yelling at the TV. Grant was a great dad and wonderful husband and will be greatly missed by all who love him. Grant is survived by his wife, Tessa, and children, Avery & Graham; Parents, Eddie & Martha Guelker of Abilene, and Gregg & Trina Dean of Midland; Grandparents, Johnnie & LaNell Guelker of Andrews, and Bobby & Frances Longshore of Andrews; Sister Eydie Dean of Midland (Brooklin & Owen); Brother Clay Guelker & wife Addison (Ledgen); Brother Chris Young & wife Stacy (Alayna & Kate); Brother Bryan McKissack & wife Alisha (Maci, Gracie & Halle); Sister Jenni Jones & husband Andre (Blakelyn & Kori); and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.