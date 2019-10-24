Granvel Dean Phillips, age 67, Midland, Tx passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 19, 2019. He was born May 17, 1952 to the late J.C. Phillips & Ardelia Phillips in Palestine, Texas. He graduated from Neches High School in Neches, Texas and was a good basketball player. He was a member of the Lamesa Road Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents J.C & Ardelia Phillips, 3 brothers Jimmie Lee Phillips, Alan Phillips, & Kenneth Edwin Phillips, 1 brother-in-law Samuel Cunningham, 2 sister-in laws, Stacy Phillips & Jeweline Phillips. He is survived by one daughter, Yamani Phillips Ft Worth, TX, one granddaughter, Shamari Mackey, and 2 great grandson's Kayden & J'Ceon, of Austin, TX. 6 brothers Archie Phillips Midland, TX, Herbert (Joyce) Phillips Tyler, TX, Edward (Lillian) Phillips Dallas TX, Carroll Phillips Ft Worth, TX, Donald Wayne (Sherrie)Phillips Houston, TX, and Kenneth Earl Phillips Dallas TX, 3 Sisters Artelia (Arthur) Williams, Faye Cunningham both of Midland, TX & Grinetta Evans of Victoria, TX and a good friend Virginia Nelson of Midland, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019