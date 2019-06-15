Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Michael Gregg-Allen Johnson entered this world on August 29, 1990. He walked away with our Lord on June 12, 2019. Memorial Services have been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the First Southern Baptist Church at 6849 Goldenrod in Gardendale, Texas. Gregg was born in Amarillo Texas and later moved to Midland where he attended Midland Lee High School graduating in 2008. Gregg is survived by his wife Nicole and young children; daughter Billie Raelyn and son Jaxson Ryan, parents Barbara and Michael Johnson, and siblings Dustin Johnson and Paige Johnson and Caren Smith, grandparents John and Carol Johnson and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Growing up, Gregg was a superb skateboarder and loved Beal Park and XLR8 Indoor Skate Park. He was an excellent wood craftsman building many wonderful works in recent years. Many people now have a piece of him in their home. As a young man he accepted Christ and was baptized at 16. He is a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Gardendale, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Go Fund Me account at GoFundMe.com in memory of 'Gregg Johnson'. The family can not express enough thanks for the precious notes, love and, mainly, prayers from everyone. Goodbye Digger and Uncle G. We promise we will meet again. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 15, 2019

