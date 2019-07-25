Gregoria Menchaca Palomares, age 67 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate funeral home chapel. Service and burial will be held in Ojinaga, Mexico. Gregoria is survived by two sons, Servando R. Palomares and Silvano Palomares; 4 daughters, Modesta Flores, Cristina Pando, Nancy Pando and Amalia Reyes; one sister and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 25, 2019