Guadalupe Garza Jr., of Lenorah, passed away March 6, 2019. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Thursday March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Monsignor Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife Minerva Garza; daughters, Sandra Price, Norma Garza, and Nora Hernandez; two sisters and four brothers.
Stanton Memorial Funeral Home & Chapel
408 N St Peter
Stanton, TX 79782
(432) 756-3708
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019