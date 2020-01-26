Guadalupe Miranda Verastegui, of Midland, TX passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Viewing will be Monday, January 27th from 10:00 am - 9:00 pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell St. Midland, TX. A funeral service will be Tuesday January 28th at 1:00 pm at Amistad Cristiana at 401 S. Main St. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived his wife Felipa De Jesus Gomez; his son Francisco Javier Verastegui; three daughters, Ines Ramos, Angelica Verastegui and Gris Verastegui; and three sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020