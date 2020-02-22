Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guadalupe Morales de "Lupe" Armendariz. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Guadalupe (Lupe) Morales de Armendariz, 92, passed away in Midland, Texas on February 19, 2020. Lupe was born in Santa Fe del Pino, Coahuila on June 10, 1927. She was the last surviving member of the Manuel Morales and Maclovia Bernal marriage which also included Agustin, Jesus, Elvira, Guillermina, Maria Eutimia, Jose, Carmen and Maria. Lupe enjoyed puttering around in her yard, feeding her chickens, baking cookies from scratch and cooking arroz con leche for her family. Several family members own patchwork quilts made by Lupe. She was married to Ramon Armendariz Gomez (deceased) and lived and worked most of her life in Lajitas on the Rio Grande. Her children include Jesus Manuel, Midland TX; Ramon (Josie), Midland TX; Rigo (Licha), Lajitas TX; Maria (Julian), Odessa TX; Margarito (Eloisa), Midland, TX; Carlos (Holli), Jacksonville, FL; Imelda (Hugo), Ojinaga, Chihuahua; Eloy (Zulema), Midland, TX. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her 8 children, 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces/nephews and loving friends. She is preceded in death by her younger sister, Maria Eutimia Rivera. Viewing will be on Friday, February 21 from 1pm-9pm and rosary will be read the same day at 7pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel, 405 N. Terrell, Midland, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Santa Maria and Jose Chapel in Lajitas, Texas; officiated by Father Miguel Alcuino. Burial will follow at Lajitas Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Ramon Armendariz Jr., Rigo Armendariz Jr., Alex Armendariz, Edgar Armendariz, Julian Baeza Jr., Eloy Armendariz Jr., Marco A Galindo and Jerael Saenz. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hospice of Midland and Hospice nurse Estela for the wonderful and attentive care that was provided. Arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

