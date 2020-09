Guadalupe P. Moreno, 78, of Midland, passed away September 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at her hometown of Ojinaga, Chihuahua. She is survived by her husband, Ramon Moreno; daughters, Margarita Galindo, Manuela Duran, Enedelia Gonzales; sons, Omar Moreno; Ramon Moreno, Jr., Mario Moreno; 2 sister and 2 brothers. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home



