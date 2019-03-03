Guadalupe Reyes, 62 of Midland, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Viewing will be Sunday, March 3rd from 10:00am - 9:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Rosary will be Sunday, March 3rd at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin funeral home. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 10:00am at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Ofelia Reyes; three daughters, Brenda Hinojosa of Midland TX, Betty Reyes of Midland TX, Vianey Schuman of Midland TX; three brothers, three sisters, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019