Guillermina Villalobos-Carillo, 51 of Midland, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm and Monday @ 9:00 am- 9:00pm @ Cherry Lane Iglesia de Cristo a funeral service will be Tuesday. February 25, 2020 @ 11:00 am @ Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived her two sons, Mike Zubia and Derian Zubia; a daughter, Karina Zubia; and four brothers; six sisters. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020