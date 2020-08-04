Guillermo Ortiz Barboza of Stanton, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Fr. Michael officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Leming, Texas. Guillermo leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Antonia Olivas; daughters, Anna Almager, Joann Webb; sons, Adam Barboza, Hector Barboza, Robert Barboza; one sister and one brother. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2020.