Guy Lewis Stewart, age 62, passed from this life Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Midland, TX. He was born Tuesday, June 12, 1956 in Midland, TX to Albert Lewis and Sue Stewart. Guy had a passion for Ranching. He was born and raised on a ranch. Ranching and being a cowboy was always a way of life for him. He loved operating heavy equipment. Guy was employed with Midland County Road and Bridge for over 30 years and became a Superintendent before retiring. He enjoyed being a truck driver. He had a very simple way of life and loved the Lord. Guy always treated others the way he would want to be treated. He was a loving, caring and devoted father, husband and friend who will be missed. Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife of thirty-three years: Dana Stewart; daughter: Mariah Earles and husband Pat; mother; and sisters: Brenda Coleman and Gwen Frederickson. He is preceded in death by his father. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, the family request that you send donations to Working Ranch Cowboys Association in Amarillo, TX at https://www.givelify.com/ givenow/1.0/MjI3MjA=/ selection Funeral Home Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory

8115 W. University Blvd.

Odessa , TX 79764

