Guy Mitchell Riddle, 66, of Midland, passed away February 15th, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He was born November 30, 1952, to the late Garlon Wesley and Mary Rose Riddle. A viewing will be held at American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory on Friday, February 22nd from 6-8pm. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 2pm at Cottonflat Baptist Church in Midland. Arrangements are being handled by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019