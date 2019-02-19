Guy Mitchell Riddle

Guy Mitchell Riddle, 66, of Midland, passed away February 15th, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He was born November 30, 1952, to the late Garlon Wesley and Mary Rose Riddle. A viewing will be held at American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory on Friday, February 22nd from 6-8pm. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 2pm at Cottonflat Baptist Church in Midland. Arrangements are being handled by American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019
