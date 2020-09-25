Guy Wayne Fitzgerald, 68, of Midland, Texas has gone to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 17, 2020. Born September 21, 1951 in Midland, Texas, at Midland Memorial Hospital, living his entire life in Midland. Guy attended Robert E. Lee High School, graduating in 1971. To further his education, he continued on to Odessa College, graduating in 1973, receiving a Certificate Technology in Machine Shop. With a true love for machinery, mechanics and engineering, he worked as a welder and fabricator for Hy-Bon Engineering building pipe-works and pressure vessels for compressor packages. Throughout his years he acquired machinery and equipment leading to his establishment of the company GT Performance. A high-performance race engine shop. His expertise in machining and love for motor sports blessed him with the ability to work as a large contributor for boat racing, drag racing, circle track racing, and other speed sports. Feeding his love for performance engines, which started at a very young age, all of Guys hobbies revolved around motorsports. His pure love for drag racing and riding motorcycles were amongst his top activities, stating once that he was the most happy at the race track. Guy is survived by his children: Shanla Joann Fitzgerald, Eric Wayne Fitzgerald and his wife Shayla Fitzgerald, Brice Wayne Fitzgerald and his wife Ashley Nicole Fitzgerald, his 5 grandchildren, and his former spouse: Cheryl Reed. Guy is preceded in death by his parents: Othal Ike and Lona Sue Fitzgerald; his grandparents: E.D. and Dola Lee Fitzgerald; his grandmother: Susie Mae Davis; and his uncle Richard Davis. The family of Guy Wayne Fitzgerald wishes to thank friends Larry and DruAnn Boler for their fellowship, love and endless care they devoted during his lifetime. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4 PM at Ellis Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Porterfield officiating.



