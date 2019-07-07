Gwenda Lee "Gwen" Peets, 79, of White Deer, passed away July 5, 2019 in Amarillo. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Community Crossroads Church in White Deer, with Rev. Dr. Jerry R. Lane, pastor, officiating. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Resthaven Memorial Park North in Midland under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. Mrs. Peets was born August 11, 1939 in Borger to Sherman "Tex" and Emma "Dollie" Cowan. She married Albert Peets on August 23, 1957 in Pampa at her parent's home. They lived in Mississippi and later moved to Texas. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved serving her family. Gwen was known for her sense of humor and always wanting everyone to be happy. Survivors include her husband, Al "Buddy" Peets of the home; four sons, Robert Peets and wife Erin of White Deer, Randy Peets and wife Sherry of Midland, Roger Peets and wife Lisa of Big Springs, and Emrys Peets of Austin; five grandchildren, Heather Kello and husband Jeffrey, Hollye Bacon and husband Matt, and Hannah Peets, all of Midland, Bryoney Alvarado and husband David of Fort Worth, and Basia Peets of Florida; seven great grandchildren; brother, Danny Cowan and wife Leanna of Pampa; and a sister, Vicki Kelp and husband Kent of White Deer. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa. Sign the online guest register www.carmichael-whatley.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 7, 2019