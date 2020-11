Gwendolyn Sue Templeton, 79, of Odessa, TX passed away on November 09, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas. Gwendolyn was born on April 16, 1941. She is survived by two children, Edward Otis Templeton (Susan) of Odessa, TX and Claudette Chanik; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister.



