Born November 11, 1928 in Dardanelle, AR, to the late Sewell and Ethel (Hulsey) Dean, Herbert Anderson Dean moved to Texas with his family in 1934 and considered Texas his home. Known to most as "H. A." or "Dobber" Dean, he lived a long illustrious life before going on to his eternal reward on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was a Christian who loved Christ and singing his praises. He also enjoyed woodworking. Dobber grew up in the Lubbock area and remembered seeing Texas Tech with only five buildings on its campus. As a student at Abilene Christian College, Dobber met Mary, who would later become his wife and mother of their three children. After only a year in college, he was drafted into the US Army and was sent to Europe during the Cold War era. He had some close encounters with Russian artillery units during those days and got a haunting firsthand glimpse of a Nazi concentration camp in Germany. His training and service as a battalion welder later led to Dobber's civilian career as an oilfield welder. Dobber moved his family to Midland in 1961, joining the congregation at the Ft. Worth and Jax Church of Christ. Following a long period away from his church family, which Dobber termed a "sinking time," he married his second wife, Betty, on February 20, 1981, and they became members of West University Church of Christ in Odessa. After her passing in 2012, Dobber moved to Midland where he was active in the Downtown Church of Christ congregation and beloved by members who fondly remember his unique cane, his readiness to volunteer for song leading, and his giving spirit. Those left to cherish his love and memory are his children: Stephen Dean and wife LaNell, Danny Dean and wife Daveda, Cindy Parker and husband Clint, Dale Campbell and wife Connie, and Patty Gonzales and husband Joe; sister: Sue Neilson; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; numerous family and friends; a loving church family; and several people who have helped to care for him over the years, including his beloved Rosie. He is preceded to his Heavenly home by his parents and his wife, Betty Marie. Graveside memorial services will be privately held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at

