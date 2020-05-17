Former long-time Midlander Haney Atyia died peacefully in his sleep May 3, 2020 at his home in Shawnee, OK. He was born Dec.23, 1927 in Holdenville, OK to Shaheen and Nell Atyia. In 1945, Haney graduated from Seminole, OK High School, where he participated in football, baseball and basketball. Haney worked as a fireman in Seminole after graduation and later served in the US Navy aboard the hospital ship Benevolence, deployed to China late in WWII. After serving his country Haney returned to Seminole and married Deloris "Poppy" Harris. He moved to West Texas and began his long career in the oil business employed in sales by Jones and Laughlin Pipe and Supply. Like many others, the family moved around West Texas living in Anson, Ballinger, Midland, Snyder, Borger and finally back to Midland in the mid-60's. Haney later went independent, opening Haney Pipe and Supply in the late 70's. He was a one-man company and knew just about everyone in the Permian Basin. Like many other West Texas oilmen, Haney was a classic example of a self-made man who lived the American Dream. Haney was a huge sports fan and an avid golfer. He belonged to Ranchland Hills Country Club for many years, playing with his good friends Bob Reik, Bob Harrell, Jimmy Brock and many others. He was known to occasionally put a dollar down on a football game or a game of Gin. Haney was very proud of his Lebanese ancestry, growing up very poor in a tiny house with his parents and 9 siblings. The only thing the family had in abundance was love. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Poppy Atyia; a son, Joe Atyia; brothers Johnny Brown and Hammett Atyia; three sisters, Betty Atyia, Zekeah Pease and Norma Murray. Haney is survived by his wife Sonia Atyia of New Braunfels, TX; a son, Don (Janet) Atyia of Deadwood, SD; brothers Freid (Pat) Atyia and Doug (Judy) Atyia of Seminole, OK; sisters Shirlene Pratka and Jo Ann Howell of Prague, OK., and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services were conducted by Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, OK on May 09, 2020.



