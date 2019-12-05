Hardin M. Zimmerman, Jr., 92, of Midland, passed on to heaven Monday, December 2, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30AM at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. Hardin was born on April 13, 1927 to Johnnie and Morris Zimmerman in Stanton, TX. As President of the 1944 Senior Class in Stanton, Hardin enjoyed many years of reunions with his classmates. A proud veteran, Hardin served in the US Army during World War II. Hardin worked for Marathon Oil in Iraan, TX, and Lamesa National Bank. He is survived by his son, Wesley H. Zimmerman; daughter, Emily Ann McCrory and husband, Michael; grandson, Aaron Zimmerman and wife, Brit and their son, Eli; grandson, Drew Cross and son, Zander; sister, Betty Sue Rogers and husband Bill; niece, Suzanne Bloodworth and husband, Marty; niece, Dianne Solum and husband, Matt; and great nieces and nephews, Allison, Paul, Brent, Alaina, Lindsey and Lara. He is preceded in death by parents, Morris and Johnnie Zimmerman; sister, Johnnie Beth (Bitty) Stockstill and sister, Sue Jane Branam; granddaughter, Lili Ann Cross. The family suggests memorials be donated to Meals on Wheels, 3301 Sinclair Avenue, Midland, TX. 79707 or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences can be made to www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019