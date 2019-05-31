Harold Bell Wright Gillam, 92, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The viewing will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. The family will be present from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include wife, Mary Gillam, and children, Cheryl McLemore, David Gillam, Cindy Todd, and Randy Morgan.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 31, 2019