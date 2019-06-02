Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Bell Wright Gillam. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Chapel Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Harold Bell Wright Gillam, 92, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The viewing will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring in Midland. The family will be present from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Harold was the 11th child of Burton and Grace Gillam born on September 3, 1926 in Brady, Texas. His family were proud members of the armed forces with many members serving the United States stretching back to the Civil War. Keeping with tradition, Harold enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 as soon as he turned 18 with his friends. He was a World War II veteran and was honorably discharged in 1946 after the war ended. Following the war, Harold returned to Texas and settled in San Angelo, TX with his wife, Ruth. They had 2 children, Cheryl and David. Harold moved to Midland in the late 1950s. In the subsequent years, Harold successfully owned and operated Gillam House of Printing for 50+ years. He was active in the community through Lions Club International for many years serving as their president on two different occasions. He had perfect attendance for 60 years. In 1981, Harold married Mary Hoskinson. She remained by his side for 38 years before his passing. They loved and took care of each other until the end. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gillam of Midland; daughter, Cheryl McLemore and husband John of Odessa; son, David Gillam and wife Francine of Dallas; daughter, Cindy Todd and husband Jimmy of Lubbock; son Randy Morgan and wife Tamri of Lubbock; grandchildren Iva, Amber, and Caleb, and Ryne, Reggie, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Charlee, and Johnathan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, son, Ricky Morgan, and grandson Randell Morgan. Pallbearers will be Caleb McLemore, John McLemore, David Gillam, Reggie Morgan, Jacob White, and Ryne Morgan. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be donated to the Westside Lions Club. Arrangements are under direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

