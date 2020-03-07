Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Gene "Pop" Wynne. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Funeral service 10:00 AM Fairmont Park Church of Christ Midland , TX View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM East Hill Cemetery Fort Stockton , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Harold "Pop" Gene Wynne, 88, of Midland, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Midland. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Fairmont Park Church of Christ in Midland. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at East Hill Cemetery in Ft. Stockton. Harold was born on March 8, 1931 to Audra and Harold Wynne in Alpine, TX. He graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1949, where he met the love of his life, Maxine Coffman. They were married in January 1952. They had 3 precious children and were married 47 years, when Maxine passed in August of 2000. In February of 2001, he married the 2nd love of his life, Jane Walker. He and Jane were married 7 years when she passed in 2008. He worked for Firestone for 25 years on a racetrack testing tires. Then he went back to school attending Sul Ross State University where he obtained his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certification to become the Pecos County Constable in Fort Stockton and a Resident Deputy in Imperial before he retired. Harold loved his Grandsons and that Great Grandbaby. He loved spending time with family; going to the lake, fishing, and watching his grandson play baseball. He never passed up the opportunity to attend a social gathering; he loved to visit with friends and tell stories. He is survived by his children Karen Wynne of Clute, TX, Clifford Wynne of Odessa, TX, Jimmy Wynne of Midland, TX and stepchildren Paula Wertman of Carrolton, TX, James Walker of Carrolton, TX and Liz Pauley of Midland, TX; his grandchildren Kyle Hoermann of Princeton, TX, Kacy Hoermann of Allen, TX, Brylee Wynne of Midland, TX and Brayden Wynne of Midland, TX; his great-grandson Mason Hoermann of Princeton, TX; his sister Betty Black of San Angelo, TX and three nephews Roger Dale, Jack and Robby. He is preceded in death by Maxine Wynne and Jane Walker Wynne. Pallbearers will be Kyle Hoermann, Kacy Hoermann, Brylee Wynne and Brayden Wynne. The family suggests memorials be donated to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701, for their attentiveness and care during his final hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

