Harold Gerrit Vanderlee, 97, of Midland passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The family will receive guests Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Atrium/Chapel of the Barney Greathouse Building at Manor Park. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Midland. Survivors include children Keith Vanderlee and Gail Wesley Strain. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019