Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Glenn Sikes. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Westside Church of Christ Send Flowers Notice

Harold Glenn Sikes, 85 of Midland, Texas passed away on August 7, 2019 at his daughters' home in Brady, TX. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Westside Church of Christ in Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Harold Glenn Sikes was born on December 5, 1933 in Coleman, TX, to William Austin Sikes and Georgia Naomi Sikes. Harold married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Jean Miller on June 8, 1952 in Indian Creek, TX. Shortly after moving to Midland, Harold began a career of 36 1/2 years with the U.S. Postal Service. Harold and Dorothy are one of the founding families and long-time members of the Westside Church of Christ. Harold loved the outdoors; his hobbies were hunting and fishing. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and camping with family and friends. Harold is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his three children, Loretta Henderson of Midland, Charlotte Tucker and her husband Lewis Tucker of Brady, TX, and James Sikes and his wife Jennifer Sikes of Lake Brownwood, TX; one brother, Eldon Sikes of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great-great- grandson, and several nieces and nephews. Harold was preceded in death by his father, William Austin Sikes; his mother, Georgia Naomi McMullen Sikes; two sisters, Billie Holter and Jean Aubrey; one brother, Kenneth Sikes. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Westside Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral home of Midland, TX. Online condolences may be made at

Harold Glenn Sikes, 85 of Midland, Texas passed away on August 7, 2019 at his daughters' home in Brady, TX. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Westside Church of Christ in Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Harold Glenn Sikes was born on December 5, 1933 in Coleman, TX, to William Austin Sikes and Georgia Naomi Sikes. Harold married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Jean Miller on June 8, 1952 in Indian Creek, TX. Shortly after moving to Midland, Harold began a career of 36 1/2 years with the U.S. Postal Service. Harold and Dorothy are one of the founding families and long-time members of the Westside Church of Christ. Harold loved the outdoors; his hobbies were hunting and fishing. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren and camping with family and friends. Harold is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his three children, Loretta Henderson of Midland, Charlotte Tucker and her husband Lewis Tucker of Brady, TX, and James Sikes and his wife Jennifer Sikes of Lake Brownwood, TX; one brother, Eldon Sikes of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great-great- grandson, and several nieces and nephews. Harold was preceded in death by his father, William Austin Sikes; his mother, Georgia Naomi McMullen Sikes; two sisters, Billie Holter and Jean Aubrey; one brother, Kenneth Sikes. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Westside Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral home of Midland, TX. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close