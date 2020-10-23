Harold R. Briscoe, 96, of Midland, TX passed away on October 18, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. Harold was born on December 12, 1923 to William and Thelma Irene Pfiester (Briscoe) in Rising Star, Texas. He married Josephine Ella "Jo Ella" Dornak on June 1, 1954, in Jourdanton, Texas. Harold was a World War II veteran, serving in Panama. Following his service in the military, he earned his Petroleum Engineering degree from the University of Texas (Class of 1951). Harold led a very successful career at Dowell while raising a wonderful family. He is survived by his spouse Jo Ella Briscoe of Midland, TX; four children, Dennis A. Briscoe (Lori) of Midland, Melissa B. Reddin (Michael) of Houston, TX, Brian J. Briscoe (Ruth) of Durango, CO, and Anita M. Jernigan (Jay) of Monahans, TX; eight grandchildren, Amber Conley (Dustin) of Greenwood, TX, Heather Hall (Josh) of Midland, TX, Lauren Briscoe of Wheat Ridge, CO, Julia Ellis (Warren) of Albuquerque, Bradley Briscoe of Bakersfield, CA, Garrett Reddin (Rachael) of Denver, CO, Jordan Soliz (Brandon) of Robert Lee, TX, and Jenna Jernigan of San Antonio, TX; and six great-grandchildren, Peyton Clifton of Greenwood, TX, Brooke Clifton of Greenwood, TX, Brady Conley of Greenwood, TX, Dylan Hall of Midland, TX, Emmalin Soliz of Robert Lee, TX, and Evelin Soliz of Robert Lee, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Irene Pfiester Phillips and William Robert Briscoe, his stepfather, George Phillips and one sister, Louise Glasscock. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the American Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will take place at American Heritage Cemetery. Services will be held outdoors under a shaded pavilion, and masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Harold be made to Helping Hands of Midland, 1301 Brinson Lane, Midland, TX 79703. Donations may also be made online at helpinghandsmidland.com
.