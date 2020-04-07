Harold W. Dumas, 87, of Midland passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Midland. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00am Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Harold was born on December 5, 1932 in Terry County, Texas to Avery Harred and J.D. Dumas. Harold graduated from Sul Ross University in 1955 and was immediately called into service with the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life Donna Nelson in Hobbs, NM in 1961. Harold worked for various oil companies in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, before he retired in 1986. Harold is survived by wife Donna Dumas of Midland; son, Mike Dumas (Tana) of Junction; daughter, Chelle Dumas of Midland; grandsons, Hayden Dumas of Oriskamy Falls, NY, Ryan Holt of Lubbock and Colby Holt of Junction. Harold is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Billy Dumas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2020