Harriet Jane Whiting, 96, of Midland passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Harriet was born July 17, 1924 in Ames, Iowa to Maria Jongeward Johns and Erwin William Johns. While teaching at the University of New Mexico she met Richard V. Whiting whom she married September 16, 1950. In 1954 the couple moved to Odessa where she taught Senior English at Odessa High School until 1958 and social studies from 1966 to 1986. She received her Master's Degree in English from the University of New Mexico, doing further graduate work at UCLA, University of Colorado, UTPB and seminars elsewhere. In later years Mrs. Whiting traveled widely. Among the many experiences she frequently recalled was watching a sunrise reflected to the west on Patagonian Mountains in southern Chili. She was thrilled to catch a marlin in the Pacific off the coach of Costa Rica. Other highlights frequently remembered were visiting the ancient Christian caves in Cappadocia, Turkey, and happening on a parade on the Night of the Dead-stilts, costumes, noise, and all in narrow city street in Granada, Spain. Writing was her passion so that she enjoyed writing about her travels. She was also a good photographer with published pictures. Her joy was her grandchildren. Hearing the borning cry of each of them was a special memory. A member of the Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord she served her Lord there as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School Superintendent, secretary of the Church Council and later as receptionist for their Food Pantry and treasurer of the LCRL Foundation Board. For years she enjoyed her bridge group, formed by close friends in her church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard V. Whiting; and brother, William Johns, MD. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Whiting and wife, Deborah; son, Douglas Whiting; 6 grandchildren, Derek Whiting, Chandler Whiting and wife Maegan, Meredith Whiting, Amy Addington Gamble, Haley Addington, Shelby Freeman; and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord in Odessa, TX., a source of great blessing for her. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
.