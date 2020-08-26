1/1
Hazel Marie Meeks Lovell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Marie Meeks Lovell, 89, of Midland, passed away on August 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland, TX. Hazel was born to C.W. (Claudie) & Tennie Mae Meeks in Tahoka, TX on November 21, 1930. She met B.J. (Billy) Lovell while he was working in the oilfields around Tahoka. They married August 25, 1949 and enjoyed 71 years together until his death May 6, 2020. Mimaw loved cooking for family and friends, and playing dominoes and cards. Hazel was a long-time member of Dellwood Baptist Church in Midland. She is survived by her children, Mike Lovell (Cynthia), Danny Lovell (Marva); daughter-in-law, Chris Lovell and sister-in-law, Jean Meeks. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Lovell (Hillary), Amber Lovell, Danna Botros (Jonathan), Dustin Lovell (Amanda), Angela Mercuri (Nick), nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Othell Meeks, Winnell Dodson, Darnell Bailey, Claudie Junior Meeks, and Earlene Meeks. She is also preceded in death by her son, Jim Lovell; daughter, Janice Lorene Lovell and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to John F. Younger Alzheimer's Care Center, 2208 N. Loop 250 West, Midland, Texas 79707, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved