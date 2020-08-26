Hazel Marie Meeks Lovell, 89, of Midland, passed away on August 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland, TX. Hazel was born to C.W. (Claudie) & Tennie Mae Meeks in Tahoka, TX on November 21, 1930. She met B.J. (Billy) Lovell while he was working in the oilfields around Tahoka. They married August 25, 1949 and enjoyed 71 years together until his death May 6, 2020. Mimaw loved cooking for family and friends, and playing dominoes and cards. Hazel was a long-time member of Dellwood Baptist Church in Midland. She is survived by her children, Mike Lovell (Cynthia), Danny Lovell (Marva); daughter-in-law, Chris Lovell and sister-in-law, Jean Meeks. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Lovell (Hillary), Amber Lovell, Danna Botros (Jonathan), Dustin Lovell (Amanda), Angela Mercuri (Nick), nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Othell Meeks, Winnell Dodson, Darnell Bailey, Claudie Junior Meeks, and Earlene Meeks. She is also preceded in death by her son, Jim Lovell; daughter, Janice Lorene Lovell and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to John F. Younger Alzheimer's Care Center, 2208 N. Loop 250 West, Midland, Texas 79707, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
