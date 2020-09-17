Family and friend visitation will be at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Bellview Baptist Church at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Services will be presided by Manual Arrellano from Bellview Baptist Church. Marie dedicated her life to Christ at an early age and has been a devout Christian throughout her entire life. Marie has been an active participating member of Bellview Baptist Church for many, many years. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers; made to Bellview Baptist Church at 1710 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas 79701. Pallbearers will be grandchildren: L.T. Ezell, Shea Turney, Duane Ezell and Alex Turney; great grandchildren, Cody Ezell, David Ezell, Cole Wallace, Ian Bryant and great-great grandchild, Jacob Tyler Wallace. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
