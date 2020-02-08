Hector Castillo Sr., 63, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Hector was born on December 24, 1956 to Alicia Camarena Castillo in Mexico. He was raised by Herminio Castillo and Eva Jordan, as well as Jose Ruben and Alta Gracia Castillo. Hector is preceded in death by his birth mother, Alicia; parents, Herminio Castillo, Eva Jordan, and Alta Gracia Castillo; brother, Herminio; and sister, Raquel. Hector is survived by his wife, Delma Mora Castillo; son, Hector Castillo Jr.; daughter, Casandra Daniela Castillo; and his daughter by choice, Leslie Rodriguez. Hector is also survived by his parent, Jose Ruben; 16 brothers, 10 sisters, 2 grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A viewing will be held all day Thursday, February 6, at the Castillo residence: 609 S. Weatherford St in Midland. Viewing will continue all day and night on Friday, February 7, with a service at 7:00 PM at the Castillo residence. Burial will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 AM at Serenity Memorial Garden/Cemetery. Time of burial is pending. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2020