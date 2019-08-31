Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hector Ramirez. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Hector Molina Ramirez, age 67, Midland, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1952 in Guadalupe Del Bravo, Chihuahua Mexico, where he was raised and educated. He moved to Midland in February of 1972 and married Elida Valdez on August 11, 1972. Hector was a general contractor for 46 years. He was also a Preacher and Elder of Cherry Lane Church of Christ for 34 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alejandro and Marina Ramirez; and two brothers, Alejandro Ramirez and Javier Salazar. Hector is survived by his loving wife Elida Ramirez; two sons, Hector Ramirez Jr. and Robert Ramirez; two daughters, Virginia Kelly and Amanda Cisneros all of Midland; and 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Leticia Sotelo of Tornillo, TX and Yolanda Gaytan of Tatum, TX; six brothers, Carlos Ramirez of El Paso, TX, Jose Ramirez of Midland, TX, Luis Armando Ramirez of El Paso, TX, and Jesus Manuel Ramirez, Lorenzo Salazar and Martin Salazar all of Midland; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A funeral service will be Saturday, August 31st at 10:00 a.m. at Cherry Lane Church of Christ with Brother Salvador Gonzalez officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven North. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

