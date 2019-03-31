Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Ann Schlothauer Bird. View Sign

Helen Ann Schlothauer Bird left her earthly life behind on March 28, 2019 at home in Midland, Texas. She was a native of New Jersey, born in Mays Landing, February 5, 1923 to Carl and Elizabeth (Waterson) Schlothauer, the fourth of six children. She was the last surviving sibling at her death. Helen and her siblings were orphaned as children and were placed in a Catholic orphanage, but Helen eventually became a pampered teenager by a surrogate parent, Mrs. Henry F. Schenk of Flemington, New Jersey, until she took up the challenge to America's freedom by joining the US Navy during World War II. She served as a Hospital Apprentice Corpsman at the US Naval Hospital at Santa Margarita Ranch (now Camp Pendleton) in Oceanside, California. During the war she gained a dashing war hero husband, Ira M "Bing" Bird, an Army Air Corp Captain from Coke County Texas, marrying at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Chapel in Tucson, AZ on July 23, 1944. Helen and Bing had six children together, four of whom survive. Michael died as a small boy on Christmas Day, only four years of age, and Ann Marie "Robin" died as a young woman, just eighteen years old. Surviving children are Laura (William) Fisher of Waynesville, NC; Gordon Bird of Seattle, WA; Carl (Beth) Bird of Midland, TX; and Julia (Kenneth) Holt Jr of San Antonio, TX. She has six grandchildren that adored her and the love was mutual: Jessica (James) Mebane of Round Rock, TX; Rachel Harbour of Boerne, TX; Elizabeth Holt and Kenneth Holt III of San Antonio, TX; Michael (Anna) Bird of Midland, TX; and Natalie (Shane) Johnston of Lubbock, TX. Helen's fourteen great-grandchildren are Will, RJ, and Wesley Mebane; Brayton Marshall and Christian Harbour; Marcus, Nathan, Isaiah, Kanaiah, and Billy Holt; Jocelyne Jones, Sam, and Ben Bird; and Fox Johnston. Helen and Bing lived in Coke County for 15 years during the worst of the drought in the 50's, eventually moving to Mission in Hidalgo County in search of a better life and more favorable weather. In Coke County they were members of Robert Lee Baptist Church, and in Mission they were very active in First Presbyterian Church and it was there they completed the task of raising their children. After Bing died in 1977 when Helen was 54, Helen moved to the Leon Springs/Boerne, TX area. She was a member of the Leon Springs Presbyterian Church and delighted in walking clubs, dancing groups, and exercise classes for many years. Always active, involved, vivacious, loyal, opinionated, obstinate and outspoken, she made a lasting impression on all she encountered. Retirement was never exciting enough, so Helen worked every job imaginable well into her 80's and was always ready for the next adventure. Helen persevered through all of her life's overwhelming challenges on her own terms. Eventually, declining health led her to live with her youngest son, Carl, in Midland and in 2016 she was a proud participant in the Permian Basin Honor Flight veteran's trip to Washington DC. Services will be limited to a family graveside service at the Robert Lee Cemetery at a later date, with Pastor Wayne Urbanowski of Leon Springs Presbyterian Church officiating. If you knew her as Helen, Birdie, or GramBird, we encourage you to lift a cup of coffee (really hot, and not too strong!) with a decadently sweet pastry in her memory. We love her deeply, cherish the lessons learned from her, respect her plainspoken and direct approach to all things good or bad, but most of all, will forever remain in absolute awe of her iron will, indomitable spirit, and ability to shed life's injustices. She survived when most would crumble and kept on marching toward the horizon. Godspeed, GramBird. Godspeed. In memory of Helen, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts or Leon Springs Presbyterian Church, 23943 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257.

