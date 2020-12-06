June Burrus, 89, of Midland, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Livestream will be available at www.npwelch.com
. Graveside will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Pittsburg, TX. She is survived by her husband, George Burrus; daughter, Linda and husband David Hill; son, Scott and wife, Kristi Burrus; and son-in-law, Michael Weaver. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Weaver. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland