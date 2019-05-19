Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Elizabeth Krone Eberly. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Helen Elizabeth Krone Eberly, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on May 5, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones at the home of her daughter. Helen was the second child and only daughter of Henry C. Krone and Karen Elisabeth (Nyman) Krone. She was born on November 29, 1931 at the family home in Billings, Montana. At five years of age, she began school walking two blocks to Broadwater School, now a designated historical site and still in use. As a child she was a Girl Scout, member of Masonic Rainbow Girls, participated in athletics, and family camping in her beloved Red Lodge mountains 50 miles away. She was in the Billings Senior High School Class of "49ers" and attended Billings Business College before her 14-year career at the Bureau of Reclamation where she was secretary to the Assistant Regional Director. She was a member of ESA sorority and served as Montana State President. An avid skier, she was an every weekend skier from Thanksgiving to late spring snows; a member of the Silver Run Ski Club and co-editor of the 300 + member club newspaper; an early investor in the development of Grizzly Peak, now Red Lodge Ski Area in Red Lodge, Montana; and a member of the Beartooth Ski Patrol serving the Grizzly Peak Ski Area. She was a member of American Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married Lyle Dean Eberly on July 20, 1962, whom she met the previous year square-dancing. They were transferred by Humble Oil (Exxon) to New Orleans, Louisiana in November 1964 where they enjoyed the many historical sites and great dining. Their daughter, Karen Elizabeth, was born in 1965, and son, John Glade, was born in 1968. In January 1969 when John was 6 weeks old, they were transferred to Midland. During earlier years in Midland, she was a member of Exxon Wives, Geological and Geophysical Wives, Lee PTA, Genealogy Society, COM Moms, Permian Civic Ballet Guild, and a board member of Permian Civic Ballet Company editing performance programs for several years. She was a member of Midland Lutheran Church where she participated in "Young at Heart" domino group, Esther Circle and with her husband Lyle, was a weekend Meals on Wheels volunteer. Not having the opportunity to learn to swim as a child, she wanted her children to learn and enrolled them at COM where they were competitive swimmers as well as LHS swimmers. A granddaughter who began swim lessons at COM, was a 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier and member of 2018 Stanford Women's 200 Free Relay National Record Team. A trip to visit their college son on a summer HABS/HAER position in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania sparked a genealogy bug when they discovered the 1751 original Eberly ancestral home in Amish country still in use. A highlight of her life was a family trip, planned by their children, to Norway (mother's birthplace) and Germany (paternal grand-parents' birthplace) where they celebrated their 33rd anniversary at Mondsee Lake, Austria with Helen's long-time friend and maid of honor, Hazel Pride. During a second trip to Norway and Sweden with their son and a Norwegian dance group, it was exciting to discover an ancestor's home in Sweden and an abundance of family genealogy linking her mother's European family lines back to Charlemagne. Family being important, she attended every event in which her children participated and in later years the many events and activities of her five grandchildren. Survivors are husband, Lyle Eberly of Midland; daughter, Karen Pitzer (Jay) of Fort Worth, Texas; son, John Eberly of Midland; granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Pitzer of Manhattan, Kansas and Lauren Nicole Pitzer of Stanford, California; grandsons, Michael Johan Eberly and Samuel Angus Eberly of Midland, Texas and Jayson Erik Dean Pitzer of Fort Worth, Texas. Also nephew, Frank W. (Karen) Krone Jr. of Mountain Home, Idaho; nieces, Linda (Steve) Hardy of Boise, Idaho and Sharen (Scott) Fretwell of Pleasant Hill, California and her special adopted kitty friends. Preceding her were her brother, Frank W. Krone and wife, Shirley (Maser) of Boise, Idaho; parents, Karen Elisabeth (Nyman) and Henry C. Krone of Billings, Montana; grandparents, Sigrid Elea (Idsoe) and Mathias Gustav Nyman of Stavanger, Norway and Fanny (Weisen) and Frank W. Krone of Billings, Montana. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to , or SPCA.

Helen Elizabeth Krone Eberly, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on May 5, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones at the home of her daughter. Helen was the second child and only daughter of Henry C. Krone and Karen Elisabeth (Nyman) Krone. She was born on November 29, 1931 at the family home in Billings, Montana. At five years of age, she began school walking two blocks to Broadwater School, now a designated historical site and still in use. As a child she was a Girl Scout, member of Masonic Rainbow Girls, participated in athletics, and family camping in her beloved Red Lodge mountains 50 miles away. She was in the Billings Senior High School Class of "49ers" and attended Billings Business College before her 14-year career at the Bureau of Reclamation where she was secretary to the Assistant Regional Director. She was a member of ESA sorority and served as Montana State President. An avid skier, she was an every weekend skier from Thanksgiving to late spring snows; a member of the Silver Run Ski Club and co-editor of the 300 + member club newspaper; an early investor in the development of Grizzly Peak, now Red Lodge Ski Area in Red Lodge, Montana; and a member of the Beartooth Ski Patrol serving the Grizzly Peak Ski Area. She was a member of American Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married Lyle Dean Eberly on July 20, 1962, whom she met the previous year square-dancing. They were transferred by Humble Oil (Exxon) to New Orleans, Louisiana in November 1964 where they enjoyed the many historical sites and great dining. Their daughter, Karen Elizabeth, was born in 1965, and son, John Glade, was born in 1968. In January 1969 when John was 6 weeks old, they were transferred to Midland. During earlier years in Midland, she was a member of Exxon Wives, Geological and Geophysical Wives, Lee PTA, Genealogy Society, COM Moms, Permian Civic Ballet Guild, and a board member of Permian Civic Ballet Company editing performance programs for several years. She was a member of Midland Lutheran Church where she participated in "Young at Heart" domino group, Esther Circle and with her husband Lyle, was a weekend Meals on Wheels volunteer. Not having the opportunity to learn to swim as a child, she wanted her children to learn and enrolled them at COM where they were competitive swimmers as well as LHS swimmers. A granddaughter who began swim lessons at COM, was a 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier and member of 2018 Stanford Women's 200 Free Relay National Record Team. A trip to visit their college son on a summer HABS/HAER position in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania sparked a genealogy bug when they discovered the 1751 original Eberly ancestral home in Amish country still in use. A highlight of her life was a family trip, planned by their children, to Norway (mother's birthplace) and Germany (paternal grand-parents' birthplace) where they celebrated their 33rd anniversary at Mondsee Lake, Austria with Helen's long-time friend and maid of honor, Hazel Pride. During a second trip to Norway and Sweden with their son and a Norwegian dance group, it was exciting to discover an ancestor's home in Sweden and an abundance of family genealogy linking her mother's European family lines back to Charlemagne. Family being important, she attended every event in which her children participated and in later years the many events and activities of her five grandchildren. Survivors are husband, Lyle Eberly of Midland; daughter, Karen Pitzer (Jay) of Fort Worth, Texas; son, John Eberly of Midland; granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Pitzer of Manhattan, Kansas and Lauren Nicole Pitzer of Stanford, California; grandsons, Michael Johan Eberly and Samuel Angus Eberly of Midland, Texas and Jayson Erik Dean Pitzer of Fort Worth, Texas. Also nephew, Frank W. (Karen) Krone Jr. of Mountain Home, Idaho; nieces, Linda (Steve) Hardy of Boise, Idaho and Sharen (Scott) Fretwell of Pleasant Hill, California and her special adopted kitty friends. Preceding her were her brother, Frank W. Krone and wife, Shirley (Maser) of Boise, Idaho; parents, Karen Elisabeth (Nyman) and Henry C. Krone of Billings, Montana; grandparents, Sigrid Elea (Idsoe) and Mathias Gustav Nyman of Stavanger, Norway and Fanny (Weisen) and Frank W. Krone of Billings, Montana. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to , or SPCA. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.