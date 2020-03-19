Helen Harris, 72, passed away March 13, 2020. Wake service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m till 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Jackie Harris; daughters, Angela Robinson, Etha O'Neal; sons, William Edwards III, Demetrius Edwards. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2020