Helen Jane Moudy, age 82, has gone to be with our Heavenly Father on November 7th, 2019. Helen, "Jane", was born in Goldsboro, N.C. to William J. Grice and Eunice D. Grice. She was a long-time resident of Midland, TX, where she relocated to be near her daughters, Son-in-law and Grandchildren. Jane was a devoted Marine Wife to her late husband, Ronald L. Moudy C.P.L, a loving mother and grandmother. She had two sisters, who she was very close to and enjoyed traveling with, talking to and laughing with. Jane enjoyed exploring the world whether it was by train, plane or even by cruise ship. One thing Jane enjoyed most, was spending time with friends and family. She was a very kind and caring woman, always putting others first. Jane loved to watch her many TV shows while cuddling her cat Smokey. She also had a passion for feeding and watering her pet turtles as she watched the birds at the feeders in her backyard. Jane loved music; she was always humming some kind of tune. Jane had one very important and dear to the heart saying that she carried throughout life with her. That saying was Live, Laugh, Love. Jane did just that. She lived life to the fullest, laughed the most and she loved the hardest. Jane will be missed dearly, but the memories will never fade. May she rest in peace in Heaven, where she is reunited with her loved ones who await her arrival. Jane was survived by her Sister, Susan Grice Leonard of High Point N.C., Her Daughters, Lori (Earl) Erdmann and Sharon Redmer of Midland, TX and her two Grandchildren, Justin (Nebile D.C.) Erdmann of Godley, TX and Lauren (Katie) Marler of Crowley, TX. Jane was preceded in death by her Father, William J. Grice, Mother, Eunice D. Grice, Husband, Ronald L. Moudy C.P.L, Brother-in-law, Lawrence Leonard and Sister, Daphne Grice Parmelee. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at Cimarron Place, Hospice of Midland and Home Care Assistance of West Texas for taking such excellent care of Jane during her time with us. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery located in Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Cimarron Place of Midland, 3400 Caldera Blvd., Midland, TX 79707; Hospice of Midland, 911 W. Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701; or Home Care Assistance of West Texas, 6415 TX-349, Bldg. 13, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

