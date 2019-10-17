Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Louis Putman Greer. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019

