Helen Marie Whitman, 77, of Midland, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home. Helen was born on April 8, 1942 in Rowena, Texas, to Henry Frank and Libby Marie (Holik) Dusek. She grew up and went to school in Wall, Texas. After marrying Richard Whitman, they lived in Midland until building a home in San Angelo, Texas, where they lived until 1984. Then they moved back to Midland and this is where she spent her days taking care of her home and worshiping Jesus. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her grandsons to the moon and back. Helen was a homemaker for 44 years. She loved the Lord and was dedicated to Jesus. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, and her sister Karen Jean Myers. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Marie Widman; grandsons, Jeffery Maxwell Fritts and James Richard Fritts, brother, Henry Frank Dusek Jr. and wife Nelda, nieces, Jennifer Lawson, Michelle Allen and Lisa Bir. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, in Midland, on Wednesday August 28, 2019, at 3:00pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019