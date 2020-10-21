Helen R. Collier, age 98, of Midland, TX passed away October 17th, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Robinson of Midland, TX as well as many grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez &Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday October 23, 2020 at the Lee St. Church of Christ at 10:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at the Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store