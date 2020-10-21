1/
Helen R. Collier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen R. Collier, age 98, of Midland, TX passed away October 17th, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Robinson of Midland, TX as well as many grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez &Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday October 23, 2020 at the Lee St. Church of Christ at 10:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at the Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved