Druecillar Houston, age 98 of Midland, TX passed away on October 19, 2020. She is survived by her children Gloria Aldridge, Shirley Burgess, Audrey Taylor, Jimmy Reed, and Albert Reed all of Midland, TX. Viewing will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be held Friday October 23rd, 2020 at Goodwill Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m.. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Services are in care of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home and Chapel.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
