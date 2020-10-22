1/1
Helen R. Collier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen R. Collier, age 98, of Midland, TX passed away October 17th, 2020. She was born in Pelham, TX on January 5, 1922 to the late David Ray and Cora Carruthers Ray. Helen was a genuine soul, who loved everyone. She was most affectionately known as "Mama Helen" throughout the neighborhood, as she helped raise lots of children even if they weren't her own. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Robinson of Midland, TX as well as many grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6-8pm at Avalos-Sanchez &Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday October 23, 2020 at the Lee St. Church of Christ at 10am with burial immediately following at the Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lee St. Church of Christ
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved