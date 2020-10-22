Helen R. Collier, age 98, of Midland, TX passed away October 17th, 2020. She was born in Pelham, TX on January 5, 1922 to the late David Ray and Cora Carruthers Ray. Helen was a genuine soul, who loved everyone. She was most affectionately known as "Mama Helen" throughout the neighborhood, as she helped raise lots of children even if they weren't her own. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Robinson of Midland, TX as well as many grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6-8pm at Avalos-Sanchez &Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday October 23, 2020 at the Lee St. Church of Christ at 10am with burial immediately following at the Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store