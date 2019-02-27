Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Ray Clements. View Sign

Helen Ray Clements, 84, of Andrews, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Odessa. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Brant O'Connor and Rev. Les Hall officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery at Stanton. Services are under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home of Andrews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at McNett Funeral Home. Please celebrate her life by visiting www.mcnettfuneralhome.com . Helen was born in Paducah, Texas on September 26, 1934 to Aubrey Ray and Pauline Ruth Slover Russell. She grew up in Lomax, Texas. Helen graduated Valedictorian of her class at Stanton High School in 1952, and she also attended Baylor University. Helen married H.L. "Jack" Clements on November 25, 1953 in Stanton. Helen worked for Permian General Hospital in Andrews as Director of Radiology for 26 years, retiring in 1992. Helen was an accomplished artist. She was a member of First Baptist Church and taught a Sunday school class for many years. She enjoyed studying the Hebrew language; so she could relate to the Bible more efficiently. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jim Clements in 2017, and sister, Paula Lewis. She is survived by her husband H.L. "Jack" Clements of Andrews, son; Jon W. Clements and wife, Thresa, of Allen; daughter, Jackie Rodriguez of Odessa; daughter in law, Leslie Clements of Big Spring; sister, Carol Hood of Hobbs, New Mexico; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Funeral Home McNett Funeral Home

705 North Main

Andrews , TX 79714

