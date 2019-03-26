Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Sikes. View Sign

Our much loved mother, grandmother and friend, Helen Sikes, 94, went to her Heavenly home nine days away of turning 95, on March 22 2019. Visitation will be 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Davis officiating. Interment will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring. Helen was born March 31, 1924 in Field, NM to Charles & Ida Clark. Helen was a "Rosie the Riveter" gal during WWII while her husband Wilson Sikes, served in the U.S. Army. Helen is survived by 3 daughters Patricia, Sandra, & Pamela; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, both parents, eight brothers and sisters. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all the caregivers at Ashton Medical Lodge and Home Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice, 808 W Missouri, Midland, Texas 79701 or Temple Baptist Church4301 Thomason, Midland, Texas 79703. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

