Helen Theodora Pokky, 96, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully on April 11th at The Parks Senior Living, where she had been recovering from a fall for the past nine months. Helen, known as Teddy by all of her friends and family, was born on April 14, 1923 to Theodore and Laina (Klemola) Tienvieri in Ashtabula, Ohio. Growing up in Ashtabula was a very important and fun part of her life. Ashtabula was a small harbor town in Northeast Ohio on Lake Erie where many Finnish immigrants ended up in the mid-1800s. All four of Teddy's grandparents had come to Ashtabula from Finland. She had a large number of relatives and knew them all. Her mother Laina came from a family of fourteen children and her father Theodore from a family of nine children. Since many of the older relatives spoke only Finnish, Teddy spoke both Finnish and English like most other children in the family. Teddy and her husband Arne would often speak Finnish at home when they did not want their children to know what they were saying. Teddy loved to talk for hours about her life growing up in the Ashtabula harbor. Teddy attended Harbor High School in Ashtabula where she played the French horn in the band. She graduated in 1941 and went to work as a secretary at the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company. In 1942, she met Arne Pokky, and they were married on September 4, 1943 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, just two days before Arne was to be shipped overseas to fight in World War II as a member of the Army Air Force. After the war, Teddy and Arne moved to Granville, Ohio where he attended Dennison University. They then moved to Lawrence, Kansas where Arne completed his master's degree in geology at the University of Kansas. After Arne's graduation from college, they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where Teddy worked as a secretary at La Gloria Oil and Gas Company. After Corpus Christi, Arne was transferred to Houston Texas and then in 1963, they were transferred to Midland, Texas. This was supposed to be a temporary move, but it became permanent. Teddy joined Grace Lutheran Church in Midland where, until she was admitted to the nursing home, never missed a Sunday in church. In the nursing home, her pastor, Pastor Pase, made frequent visits to her, where she always kept her faith in God. Teddy had many friends everywhere she lived. She enjoyed telling stories about her good friend Mrs. Lundi who came from Finland as a survivor on the Titanic. She loved to send letters and get letters. She was the person you would ask if you wanted to know what was going on with anyone in the family. Every year she would start writing her Christmas cards in October, which she would type on her typewriter, and would bake over 300 Christmas cookies, using the same recipe she had used for over 60 years. Until her fall, you could find Teddy every Friday night with her son Eric, his wife Pam, and her grandsons Mason and Brandon at Luigi's Italian Restaurant at the same table she always requested. Teddy was a truly kind and gentle person, loved and cherished by all who knew her. She was known for her consistently cheerful and positive attitude. Always up for a good time, Teddy was willing to join any party and help out in any way she could. Her genuine personality and fun, loving spirit uplifted those around her. One of her highest priorities was staying connected to family and friends, with whom she loved to share a good "belly laugh." Teddy was always proud that, until last year, she lived at home and was completely independent, driving everywhere from her weekly hair appointment every Friday to visiting her son and family in Odessa, and flying across the country to visit family and friends. Teddy is predeceased by her parents, her brother Richard and his wife Marilyn (Culver), and her sister Margaret Ann and her husband George Puchan. She is survived by her two children, Eric Pokky and his wife Pam McQuillin, and Kristen Pokky, and her four grandchildren, Allison, Eliza, Mason, and Brandon. The family would like to thank all those who have helped Teddy over the past year, including Pastor Pase, Dr. Prasad, Dr. Neerukonda, Dr. R. Naidu, Dr. Duke, and Dr. Valle. They would also like to thank the wonderful staff at The Parks for the great care they gave her. Teddy will be buried next to her husband Arne at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be given to the or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

