Heliodoro Mata Castilleja 82, of Midland, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. There will be a come and go viewing on Thursday June 4, 2020, the family will welcome family and friends from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:00am, with Pastor Ben Chavez officiating, at Nalley -Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel and burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. He was born on November 10, 1937 to Juan Pardo Castilleja and Antonia Mata Castilleja in Matamoros Tamauplias, Mexico. Lelo or Lalo as he was known by family and friends had a passion for farming from an early age. He worked on his family farm until the age of 19 years when he decided to immigrate to the United States. He would always tell the story of how his journey brought him to West Texas. During his farming career he worked for several local farmers in San Angelo, St. Lawrence, Midkiff and Greenwood until he was forced to retire due to sudden illness at the age of 80. He was a simple man that would give you his shirt off his back if you needed it. He was creative and an early adopter of the recycling movement before it was the right thing to do. There was nothing that he could not fix, especially with gray tape. He was a jack of all trades, but his passion was farming. For the last 27 years he dedicated his life's work to farming for the Graham Family in Greenwood, Texas. Being out in the fresh air and working inside a John Deere tractor was where he was the happiest. He loved to listen to music and sing. When he was younger his family owned a movie theater and he was the first one to volunteer to manage it. He was able to meet some famous people during his younger years and said the crowd would get unruly if he messed up the film. Dad was a good storyteller and he could talk your ear off if you had the time. He was a hard worker and dedicated employee. He loved God, his country, and his family. His love for his three grandchildren had no measure. Heliodoro is survived by his wife Maria Hermenegilda (Hilda) Castilleja of Midland; his only daughter Juanita Castilleja and her husband Steven Reyes; grandson Sebastian D. Reyes; granddaughter Vanessa A. Reyes; grandson Joshua Reyes; oldest sister Ata Mendez of Brownsville, TX; oldest brother Juan (Eva) Castilleja of Brownsville, TX; and youngest brother Adalberto Castilleja of Brownsville, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Chano Castilleja, sisters Tina Castilleja and Angela (Jella) Castilleja all of Brownsville, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will be Steven Reyes, Sebastian D. Reyes, Joshua Reyes, Marcel R. Rodriquez, Epitacio Sanchez, and Johnny Paredes, Sr. Family requests that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the local Alzheimer's Association, 4400 N Big Spring Street, Suite C-32, Midland, Texas 79705. The Family requests you use a mask if you plan on giving your condolences to the family in person. The family understands that during this difficult time you may not be able to join them and hope to be able to have celebration for Heliodoro at later time. The Family would like to thank the many nurses, aides and staff members that helped take care of him during his journey with Alzheimer's the past two years. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online Condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.