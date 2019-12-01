Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henderson Augustus "Gus" Hicks. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Henderson Augustus "Gus" Hicks, of Midland passed away November 25, 2019 at the age of 84. The "Tall Hog at the Trough" has taken his seat at the table in the house of the Lord. Gus Hicks was born April 16, 1935 in Ballinger, Texas to Willis Wesley Stone and Ila (Walker) Hicks. Gus was raised and educated at the Masonic Home and School in Fort Worth, Texas with his four siblings where he survived polio. An accomplished athlete Gus lettered in four sports each of his four years in high school with the Masonic Home Mighty Mites. As a Golden Glove Boxer, he was the DFW Heavyweight Champion in 1957 as well as 1958. He attended Baylor University on a football scholarship. Gus married his sweetheart, Beverly Lee Jones in 1958. Gus and Beverly moved from Fort Worth to Sulphur Springs, Texas in 1963. They then moved to Midland in 1969 where Gus was a successful sales professional in the oilfield until retirement. Gus loved old country music and especially George Jones. Gus' hobbies included hunting, fitness and a good game of 42. He often was found gathered at the table during holidays and family gatherings mysteriously winning almost every game played including Farkle. This is a trait he passed down to the younger generations. At 3:00 p.m. every day, rain, snow, sleet or shine you could find Gus walking at the Robert E. Lee Rebels High School track. Gus was a devoted football fan of the Lee Rebels, Baylor Bears, and the Dallas Cowboys. In the mid 70's Gus officiated Junior High and High School football games all over West Texas. Gus was a fair referee. However, anyone who challenged Gus on a call found quickly the mistake was theirs not his. Gus always looked forward to a good time when a meal was involved. He enjoyed making people laugh and pulling their leg. Gus was a 32nd degree Mason, he was a member of the Acacia Lodge # 1414. He also served as the President of The Scottish Rite in 1985. Gus enjoyed being a part of the Masonic and Shriner organizations. He organized the Shrine Circus for numerous years which benefited crippled children. In the early 80s Gus organized the annual Midland Christmas parade. Gus was a faithful member of Kelview Heights Baptist Church since 1971 where he served as an Usher welcoming members and newcomers every Sunday. Gus enjoyed fellowship and gospel hymns in the Harvesters Class at Kelview. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 61 years Beverly Hicks; sons Randall "Randy" and Jeff (Pam); Siblings Les Hicks (Marian) and Caroline Bottenfield; grandchildren Michael, Shandi (Stephen Williams), Alex Hicks; great grandchildren Brittany, Brianna, Brailey, Matthew, Landry and Jaxson. Gus is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Wesley and Willis Hicks. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Kelview Heights Baptist Church officiated by Jeff Franklin with a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Ave, Midland, Texas 79701, in memory of Gus Hicks. The family would like to express their gratitude to Manor Park, Hospice, Midland Memorial Hospital and Dr. Vogel for the extended grace that was given every day. We love you and we miss you Gus, Dad and Poppa... AKA "Clem Kadiddlehopper." "We little knew that day, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories; your love is still our guide. And although we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again." Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

