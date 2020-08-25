Our loving, funny, ever practical mother, Henrietta Louise Johnson passed away at home Saturday morning, August 22, 2020. Henrietta was born on the family farm in Washtenaw County, Michigan on January 5, 1922 to parents Leigh and Fern Beach. She completed their family along with her older sister Dorothy. Henrietta attended the Beach Country School (named for the Beach Family) in the little one room red schoolhouse just up the road from her family's farm. She attended Chelsea High School graduating in 1940. Henrietta waited a year before attending college so Dorothy could finish college first. During that year she helped with the family farm, including selling chickens to finance her education. She also took elocution and diction lessons to prepare for her future as a high school English and Drama teacher. In 1941 Henrietta went to Albion College in Albion, Michigan. She worked her way through college with various on campus jobs. Upon graduation in 1945 she was offered the job of Dean of Women at Albion but opted instead to begin her High School teaching career in Byron, Michigan. It was in Byron that Henrietta first glimpsed her future husband Ralph Johnson, during a Memorial Day Parade. Henrietta and Ralph were married on August 20, 1949. Henrietta continued teaching at Grand Ledge, Michigan while Ralph completed his education at Michigan State University. When he obtained his Geology degree, they set off for a multitude of locations in Texas and New Mexico including Albuquerque, Galveston, Denison, Dalhart, Tyler, Lamesa, San Angelo and Midland. In Albuquerque, New Mexico they welcomed their son Ed, and upon moving to San Angelo, Texas their daughter Lenea was born. They arrived at their final home in Midland, Texas in 1960. Henrietta stayed at home with Ed and Lenea until they were out of elementary school and then revived her teaching career working with special education children in the Midland Public Schools, finally retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland. Henrietta was happiest when her family was happy. Her catch-all phrase was "Whatever". She was a very loving MeMe and Grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henrietta is pre-deceased by her husband Ralph D. Johnson and her parents Leigh & Fern. She is survived by her son Edward Johnson and wife Nicki of Spring, Texas, and her daughter Lenea Weatherford of Midland, Texas. Her grandchildren are Matthew Weatherford (wife Leah) of Big Spring, Texas, Nathalie Johnson (husband Ryan Krug) of Spring, Texas, Callie Reams (husband Mark) of Midland, Texas and Rhys Johnson also of Midland. Her great-grandchildren are Michael and Zoey Reams, Elleanor Weatherford, and Theodore and Sybil Krug. We would like to acknowledge her very special friend Jan Lacy who so lovingly cared for Henrietta the past 7 years. Visitation will be Tuesday August 25th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Wednesday August 26th at 11:00 a.m. Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, 4200 North Fairgrounds Road, Midland, Texas 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
